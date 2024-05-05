Michigan State Baseball Downs Michigan 12-8 to Win Season Series
Michigan State baseball celebrated its Alumni Day in the best way possible: defeating its arch-rival Michigan 12-8.
The victory followed Michigan State's extra-inning walk-off win over the Wolverines at McLane Stadium on Friday night. While that game entailed just five runs in total, Saturday's win was significantly more active, as both teams combined for 20 runs.
Along with Alumni Day, Michigan State also recognized its 1954 College World Series team in front of 1,954 fans, including Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith.
Of the Spartans' 12 runs on Saturday, three were homers. Tied 8-8 heading into the bottom of the eighth after Michigan evened the contest with two runs in the top of the inning, Michigan State senior outfielder Jack Frank would end the stalemate with his eighth home run of the season, which leads the team.
The Spartans would never look back.
"It feels good, you try to win every game, try to win every series, they are all equally important, but to win on Friday and Saturday, at home, in front of a great crowd here, against your rival, it really doesn't get a whole lot better than that," said Michigan State coach Jake Boss Jr., per Michigan State Athletics.
Michigan State advanced to 21-22 overall this season, with a 9-8 record in conference play. Saturday's win clinched the Spartans' first series win over Michigan since 2016.
Michigan State has now won four straight games against the Wolverines, including a dominating 16-6 victory in Ann Arbor in late March.
The two teams will finish the season series back at McLane Stadium on Sunday.
"As of right now, as of right now, it's one of the best moments of the season for me, getting the series win and it's against UM, and we've got one more tomorrow, but I foresee a lot of better things to come as a team and for myself," said Michigan State senior outfielder Greg Ziegler, who put the cherry on top with a three-run home run to put the Spartans at 12 runs on Saturday.
Following its contest on Sunday, Michigan State will host Bowling Green on Tuesday, head to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota for a three-game road series, return home to face Eastern Michigan, and end the regular season with a three-game home series against Nebraska.
