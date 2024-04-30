Former Michigan State Center Julius Marble is Back in the Transfer Portal
The transfer portal has been quite the buzz in college athletics as of late, especially with both football and basketball being in their offseasons.
Michigan State men's basketball recently lost one of its centers in the transfer portal -- Mady Sissoko, who commited to Cal on Monday. Now, another former Spartan center is in the portal yet again.
Julius Marble is back in the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Marble transferred to Texas A&M in 2022 after three seasons at Michigan State.
Marble never quite lived up to the expectations during his career as a Spartan, having averaged just 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while averaging 10.2 minutes in his time with the program.
In his final season with the Spartans, Marble made four starts while playing in all 36 games. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
The season before, Marble averaged just 4.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while playing in 27 games.
In his first season with the program, Marble averaged a mere 1.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game while playing just 5.6 minutes per game.
Marble was a three-star recruit in high school. He played at Dallas Jesuit, where he averaged 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in his high school career. Marble signed with the Spartans in April 2019.
Following his junior season at Michigan State, Marble entered the transfer portal in April 2022 before committing to Texas A&M that May.
He spent the 2022-23 season with the Aggies, with whom he made 30 starts in his lone season with the program. Marble averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game that season. He scored in double figures 16 times.
Marble missed the 2023-24 season due to what Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams had described as a "university process." Earlier this month, Marble was arrested and charged with sexual assault for an incident that occurred in October 2023, according to Brazos County jail records.
The former Spartan forward has one year of eligibility remaining and will be looking to play his fifth season of college basketball.
