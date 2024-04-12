MSU's Aidan Chiles Impresses Teammates in First Scrimmage
We only got to see very limited glimpses of Michigan State's first spring scrimmage last weekend, but the early word out of East Lansing has been all positive regarding sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Wide receiver Alante Brown, who transferred to MSU from Nebraska ahead of the 2023 season, said that Chiles' knowledge of head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's system has been helpful to returning players.
“As you guys know, he knows the system, came with the coaches," Brown told reporters on Thursday. "With him knowing the system we can go back and piggy-back off what he sees and what he feels, because when we’re on the field it’s going to be us. So, whatever he wants us to do, that’s what we’re going to do.
“It helps a lot because, automatically, he gives you feedback. If he sees something different, he comes back to the huddle and he gives you feedback. He’s very vocal when it comes to harping on going to the next play. You make a mistake, next play. You have a good play, next play. We talk about it on the sideline, so he's been a very vocal guy.”
While knowing the offense is a huge advantage, Chiles' natural talent is also turning heads among his teammates.
“Very, very exciting guy," Brown said. "Good thrower, got some height, can see over the line, got a good arm, very accurate on the run. He can stay in the pocket and make some plays, and he can make plays with his feet too, so, he’s a very versatile guy that can make it happen all around.”
Chiles isn't just impressing the offensive players, however. Redshirt senior defensive end Khris Bogle said the sophomore quarterback was the most impressive player in Michigan State's scrimmage this past weekend.
“I would say Aidan, for sure," Bogle said on Tuesday when talking scrimmage standouts. "Bigger quarterback. He likes to run a little bit. He can throw the ball down the field. I’d probably say Aidan stood out to me the most.”
Sophomore defensive end Jalen Thompson has been impressed by the amount of work Chiles is putting in, despite his status as the favorite to win the Spartans' starting quarterback job.
“He’ll get out there, he’ll ball out, come after the practice [and] still get some work in, come in on weekends [and] still get his work in," Thompson said on Thursday. "I like his work ethic.”
The Michigan State Spartan Football Spring Green and White Game (Spring Showcase) will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
