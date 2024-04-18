Michigan State Quarterback Aidan Chiles, Wide Receivers Developing Chemistry
There's a several new aspects of the Michigan State football program that transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles has had to get accustomed to.
Of course, the main thing is his relationship with his new receivers, the players he will need to be in sync with the most next season.
Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins has seen the beginning stages of that chemistry's development throughout spring ball.
"There's been days, there have been flashes," Hawkins told reporters after the Spartans' spring practice on Thursday. "There's days where we do some really good things, and then, there's days where you can see where he's [Chiles] thinking, we're thinking -- maybe we're not on the same page. But I think every single day this spring we've gotten better. We've gotten better.
"Guys are understanding the offense better and playing faster. We've made some plays, there's some plays that are still left out there on the field that we will need to make this fall, but we will be better."
The summer months are going to be crucial for Chiles and the receiving room to form those bonds. Learning the offense will also be vital in that endeavor.
"We will get more reps at it this summer," Hawkins said. "It's all introduced now. So, everybody knows, so now, we can start to fine-tune. And like I said, the main thing for wideouts is you got to get past the thinking point. So, you got to really understand the offense, and now, you can play fast. Play fast on every single play."
Hawkins has been coaching at MSU since 2020 and is the only coach who is still on staff from last year. He is now surrounded by many coaches who joined the program from Oregon State, a movement led by new Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith.
Chiles, of course, followed Smith over after spending just one season with the Beavers, with whom he served as the backup quarterback. He played in nine games in what was his freshman season, posting 309 passing yards and four touchdowns. He did not throw a single interception.
Chiles also ran in three touchdowns.
The Michigan State Spartan Football "Spring Showcase" will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
