QB Chiles Didn't Miss a Beat Back in Coach Smith's System in MSU 'Spring Game'
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Spartan Nation finally got its glimpse of the new-look Michigan State football program when sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles and co. took the field for the Spartans' "Spring Showcase" on Saturday.
For many involved, it was a new situation. For Chiles, however, while it's a new program, he was still with many of the same faces, including Spartans coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator
Chiles looked comfortable on Saturday, playing in an offense he said was "similar" to the one he played in at Oregon State.
"I know the terminology, I know my goal, I know my role, I know what I have to do," Chiles said after the game. "And all of the coaching staff still kind of with them, it helped me just being able to communicate with the same guys I already had conversations with over there at Oregon State. And it's really cool to just bring in that family that I already had, being able to stick with them."
Smith was pleased with what he saw from Chiles on Saturday.
"Aidan threw it accurately, moved his feet well," Smith said. "I think it helped getting a little bit of a run game going. I think on both sides of it we wanted to base package but not show too much. He looked comfortable and guys made some plays for him in the passing game which was great to see."
While Chiles knew the offense well, taking reps as a starter was something he wasn't as familiar with, having been a backup at Oregon State.
"It's different, really you do not even see it inside of [the] football [building], but just being that starting role has been a learning experience, it's been fun, a learning experience, and I'm grateful to be in this position, but everyone is watching you," Chiles said.. "Have to be on my P's and Q's and maintain my composure throughout the game, practice, everything because everyone is watching me."
Saturday was a great first step for Chiles and the Spartans' offense. Now, they must maintain that production and build on it this summer as they prepare for the 2024 season.
