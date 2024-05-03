BREAKING: Michigan State Adds Transfer OL Andrew Dennis From Illinois
Michigan State football made a vital, big-time move on Thursday.
According to Justin Thind of 247Sports, the Spartans have added transfer offensive lineman Andrew Dennis from Illinois. Dennis had committed to Michigan State as a recruit in 2023 but decommited in October.
Dennis, who was a four-star recruit from Mount Pleasant, committed to Illinois in November, signed his letter of intent the following month, and enrolled in January. He entered the transfer portal on Monday.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Dennis was ranked the third-best prospect in Michigan in the 2024 class and was the No. 7 offensive lineman in the nation. He was ranked the 162nd-best recruit nationally.
This commitment couldn't have come at a better time for the Spartans. Michigan State just lost two solid contributors on its offensive line from last season -- Ethan Boyd and Geno VanDeMark.
Dennis played at Mount Pleasant High School.
The following is an evaluation of Dennis from 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks from June 28, 2023:
"High major-caliber offensive line prospect who likely projects best as an athletic interior blocker with the corresponding athletic and on-field profiles to create immense developmental potential. Bends well and wins with leverage at the point of attack. Flashes wrestle-down strength at the LOS and in space.
"Experienced at multiple O-line spots, outside and inside. Effort is no concern. Motor runs hot and manifests in drive-blocking ability. Valuable two-way snaps with high-volume reps on the defensive front. Impressive pursuit range as a defensive lineman. In fact, possesses size and functional athleticism that could likely allow him to live full-time on defense.
"Owns desired multi-sport profile with shot put throws in the mid-40s and past experience in baseball and hockey. Plays with strong hands. Consistency with placement can improve. Balance / body control can tighten up when engaged. Pass-pro reps are encouraging, but needs more exposure in that department.
"Marked improvement over 18-month span coincides with significant growth spurt and promising functional athleticism. As senior year approaches, looks more and more like one of the better IOL prospects in the nation's 2024 class. Projects to the high-major level with a long-term ceiling beyond college."
