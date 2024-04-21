Michigan State Hosting SEC Running Back Andrew Paul
Michigan State and its coach Jonathan Smith have been doing their due diligence on many players in the transfer portal as they look to retool their roster and start a new era of Spartans football in East Lansing. Smith has had mixed results, but it is still early.
As he continues through his first offseason at the helm, Smith has used the recruiting trail to build the defense and the transfer portal to build the offense. Michigan State has hosted and offered scholarships to multiple talented players in the transfer portal.
According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Spartans recently hosted running back Andrew Paul, who entered the transfer portal after spending time with the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is a football program known for its ability to find and cultivate some of the best talent in the country at the running back position.
A native of Dallas, Texas, Paul was a three-star athlete in the 2022 recruiting class but missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL. Paul returned to action in 2023 but found himself behind other talented running backs, which is often the case at Georgia, even for the most gifted backs that commit there. Paul ran for a mere 129 yards and one touchdown on 29 attempts during his time at Georgia but had recently had a strong spring game with the Bulldogs, rushing for 44 yards on four carries.
247Sports has Paul ranked as the 647th-best overall player and the 59th-best running back available in the transfer portal. Although the numbers may not show it, Paul would be an instant upgrade at the running back position for the Spartans, assuming he can stay healthy.
Most running backs on Georgia’s roster are good enough for significant playing time at most other football programs in the country, including Michigan State. The Spartans have had more than a few running backs have successful careers in the National Football League, which should be a significant part of their recruiting pitch to any running back they host from the transfer portal or on the recruiting trail.
Michigan State already has a deep running back room as it is, but there's never such thing as too much talent.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.