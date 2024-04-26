BREAKING: Michigan State WR Antonio Gates Jr. Withdraws From the Transfer Portal
Michigan State wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. had a quick change of heart this week.
According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, Gates has withdrawn from the trasfer portal. He entered his name into the portal on Monday.
Gates was one of the many Spartans to enter the portal this week but is the first this spring to have changed his mind. Spartan fans should be delighted by the news, as Gates, who is going on his redshirt sophomore season, is a rising talent in Michigan State's wide receiver room.
As a redshirt freshman last season, Gates earned his first letter, playing in all 12 games. He recorded 82 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Gates' touchdown happened to be the first catch of his college career, a 45-yard touchdown reception in the Spartans' win over Richmond.
Entering college, Gates was rated the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the state of Michigan by ESPN, 247Sports and On3. He redshirted his first season (2022) at Michigan State.
Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins spoke on Gates on April 18, just two days before Michigan State's "Spring Showcase."
"He's [Gates] had a pretty good spring," Hawkins said. "He has flashed, and he shows the ability to win deep, to win intermiediate. I just think he's taken a couple years to kind of figure college ball out and everything that it takes to be a college athlete, student-athlete. And I think things are finally slowing down for him, and he's showing up. And if he continues to play like he's playing, I mean, he's going to compete for playing time in the fall. He's had a really good spring."
Gates is among a very promising wide receiver room that includes freshman wideout Nick Marsh, a standout in the "Spring Showcase," and veterans Alante Brown and Montorie Foster Jr.
Gates is the son of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Antonio Gates, who was an eight-time Pro-Bowl tight end and three-time first-team All-Pro in his 16 years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
Gates Jr. and his father are both natives of Detroit, Michigan.
