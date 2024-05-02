REPORT: Former Spartan OL Brian Allen Signs with the Cleveland Browns
Michigan State has produced many serviceable professional football players over the years.
Former Spartans continue to have productive careers in the National Football League years after leaving East Lansing. That continues to be the case for many former MSU players, including offensive lineman Brian Allen, who recently agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns, per his agency, AMDG Sports.
Allen will now join the second team of his professional football career.
According to Michigan State, Allen was a “four-year letter winner [who] played in 51 career games, including 38 starts (17 at center, 16 at left guard, five at right guard). [He] was voted a 2017 team captain. [He] earned second-team All-Big Ten accolades three straight years (2015-17). [He was an] extremely durable lineman [who] finished his career starting in 28 consecutive games, including all 13 games at center in 2017. [Allen was a] three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. [He was a] versatile lineman [who] played both guard spots and center throughout his career.
“[He] earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and the media [and was] named first-team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus. [He] started at center in all 13 games and finished the regular season as the highest-rated center in the Big Ten and No. 5 in the FBS, according to Pro Football Focus. [He] led the offensive line with 98 knockdowns, including a unit-best 23 dominators.”
The Browns were searching for more depth along their offensive line and decided to bring in the veteran offensive lineman. Allen, a former fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, started over 35 games for the Los Angeles Rams and won a Super Bowl with the team.
Along with his experience as a starter and the depth he provides to their current offensive line, Allen is also familiar with the Browns’ new offensive line coach, Andy Dickerson. Coach Dickerson and Allen worked together in Los Angeles with the Rams. Allen joins the Browns after spending his first five seasons in the NFL with the Rams.
As Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith looks to turn things around in East Lansing for the Spartans, the fact that former Spartans have long, productive careers in the NFL still says a lot about Michigan State’s football program.
