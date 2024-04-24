Michigan State CBs Coach Demetrice Martin Talks Colleague Blue Adams
One of the coaches Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith brought over with him from Oregon State was new Spartans secondary coach Blue Adams.
Adams, a former defensive back who played and coached at both the college and NFL levels, is now teamed up with cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, another former college defensive back, who is familiar with Adams from their days coaching in the Pac-12.
"It's awesome, it's awesome," Martin told reporters on Thursday. "It's kind of like we mix and match. I mean, Blue coaches all positions, and then, I coach all positions. So, getting the knowledge from him from knowing that he's been working with Coach Smith a long time and knowing what Coach Smith expects and things and such like that, he's just a knowledge well for me. So, I just kind of dig in his back pocket, and he digs in my back pocket, and we kind of trade ideas and trade techniques.
"Because I used to go against him a lot as far as in recruiting and on the field and those type of things. So, he's put out a ton of DBs, and I'd like to keep that thing going here."
Adams, who served on Smith's Oregon State staff as the secondary coach for the last five seasons college football seasons, followed Smith over to East Lansing in December.
"Blue Adams has done an excellent job mentoring and developing defensive backs on our staff the last five years," Smith said in a Michigan State press release from December. "He has coached multiple NFL Draft picks and gained valuable experience both playing and coaching in the NFL. He has learned from some of the top coaches in the game, and his emphasis on technique and fundamentals has led to our secondary playing fast and physical while also creating takeaways. Coach Adams is also an excellent recruiter and creates strong player relationships."
Adams was a four-year letterwinner at Cincinnati from 1999 to 2002. He served as a graduate assistant defensive coach at Purdue, the secondary coach at Northern Iowa, an assistant coach for the Miami Dolphins, the defensive backs coach at West Virginia and the secondary coach at South Florida before his time with Oregon State.
