Former Michigan State RB Jalen Berger Visiting Big Ten Foe
Former Michigan State running back Jalen Berger recently entered the transfer portal and is looking for a new home. A redshirt senior, Berger transferred to MSU before the 2022 season after spending two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers.
Last season, Berger was listed second on the depth chart at running back behind redshirt junior Nate Carter. However, at the Spartans’ spring game, it appeared Beger had fallen lower on the depth chart, which likely played into his decision to enter the transfer portal. Berger could now join his third Big Ten school, as he is set to begin visiting schools.
According to Collin Kennedy of 247Sports, Berger will visit the UCLA Bruins this week. Berger had four carries for nearly 20 yards in the Spartans' spring game. The running back displayed traits that could make him successful in the future, somewhere other than East Lansing.
Although he seemed fully healthy during the spring game, Berger and multiple other running backs saw enough of the writing on the wall to hit the transfer portal. Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans will need to be even more aggressive in the transfer portal and recruiting trail for running backs as Berger joins fellow running backs Davion Primm and Jaelon Barbarin in the transfer portal.
All three backs could likely get more playing time than they would have at MSU, and there could be equally talented running backs on the way to East Lansing. Maybe Name Image and Likeness deals came into play. However, multiple running backs for the Spartans could mean many different things about the current running back situation.
Berger appeared in five games last season before suffering a season-ending injury against Michigan. In 17 games with the Spartans, he has accounted for 776 yards and seven touchdowns. Berger appeared in five games last season before suffering a season-ending injury against Michigan. Berger’s injury undoubtedly set him back in his quest for more playing time and additional carries.
According to 247Sports, MSU will compete with many other notable schools, including Minnesota, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech and UCF, for Berger's signature.
