EXCLUSIVE: MSU 2025 Target CB Shipps Talks What He Likes About MSU, Where He is on Decision
Top 2025 cornerback Jayden Shipps has been one of the targets Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith want most.
Smith has made it a point to target the defensive backfield -- the Spartans long for the days of Darqueze Dennard and Trae Waynes-type talent.
Shipps, a versatile 6-foot-1, 180-pound Archbishop Spalding product, is a three-star talent with loads of potential. Shipps is the No. 24 rated player in the state of Maryland and the No. 77 cornerback.
Shipps is moving to safety for his senior season at Spalding. He has the size and ball skills to do so.
Michigan State is one of the teams closely tied to Shipps.
Shipps spoke with Spartan Nation about how he would fit with Michigan State.
"Michigan State runs a lot of man [coverage]," Shipps said. "I'm a really good man player. So, me and Coach [Martin] go hand in hand for real, because ... it's not all they run but that's their main defense -- they run a lot of man. I feel like, of course Coach [Martin] would teach me different techniques, teach me different things ... I always like to learn something from each coach -- it doesn't matter what it is."
With explosive passing offenses like Oregon, USC and Washington joining the Big Ten, Shipps believes the competition will only make him better.
"It's definitely NFL ball to me," Shipps said. "It's very competitive. In the ACC you see four receivers, you don't really see tight ends in the ACC. In the Big Ten, they run like an NFL offense, you're going to see tight ends on the field, you're going to see big guys, you're going to see bigger players ... the Big Ten I feel prepares you for the league easier, even better.
"I feel like NFL coaches also look at the Big Ten as well first, in my eyes, it's different ball compared to other conferences. I'm not dissing other conferences, [but] it's just different ball."
Shipps said he hasn't figured out his top schools, but he likes Michigan State and feels he could gel with the Green and White.
"I haven't really narrowed down like top five, top three yet," Shipps said. "I will soon, but I haven't yet ... but Michigan State -- I really enjoy Michigan State. I like the school in general ... they have great coaches, I have a relationship with the head coach, and the safeties coach and the corners coach, and I feel like I can play corner, and safety, and nickel.
"Michigan State is definitely up there for me."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.