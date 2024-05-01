Transfer DT Jay'vier Suggs to Visit Michigan State
Michigan State football made a big move landing transfer defensive tackle Brandon Lane last week, a much-needed acquisition for the Spartans after they lost defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow to the transfer portal.
Now, there's an opportunity for Michigan State to continue to mend that wound left by the two former Spartans.
According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Grand Valley State transfer defensive tackle Jay'vier Suggs is set to visit Michigan State on Sunday.
Michigan State offered Suggs on April 26.
Suggs, who spent the last four years (redshirted his 2019 season) with GVSU, has two years of eligibility remaining.
At GVSU, Suggs totaled 42 tackles, 14.5 for loss, eight sacks, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 22 games.
Last season, Suggs recorded 21 tackles, 7.5 for loss, five sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble in 11 games. He was named to the All-GLIAC Second Team for his efforts.
Suggs is a native of Clarkston, Michigan, where he played at Clarkston High School. In his final season with the program, Suggs recorded 52 tackles, 10 for loss and eight sacks while helping will his team to an 11-3 record and a spot in the MHSAA Division I state championship game, where it fell by merely one point to Clinton Township Chippewa Valley. Suggs and his team won the state finals the year before. He was named to the 2018 All-Oakland Activities Association Red Team and received 2018 All-Area honors.
Suggs announced his entering into the transfer portal via X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 21.
Per his X account, Suggs has received nearly 40 offers, including Michigan State's fellow Big Ten rivals Michigan -- which offered him on Wednesday -- Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Indiana.
The Spartans have quite the competition to face in their attempt to recruit Suggs. Perhaps Coach Jonathan Smith can work some magic on Sunday.
Michigan State has lost a significant amount of transfers this week, and landing a talent like Suggs would be great progress for a program looking to make up for the players that have moved on.
