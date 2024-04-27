MSU O-Line Coach Jim Michalczik Helped Develop one of Top Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
New Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has already added to his reputation since joining the Spartans' program.
On Thursday, former Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 14th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Fuaga was coached by Michalczik while the two were together in Corvallis.
Michalczik, who coached Oregon State's O-line from 2018 to 2023, was instrumental in Fuaga's development, as the former three-star high school recruit transformed into an All-American by the end of his collegiate career.
"Great young man, really damn good football player, a lot of positives," Michalczik said of Fuaga, via neworleanssaints.com. "Hard worker, competitive, tough, humble, little bit quiet, I'm a fan."
Michalcizk recruited Fuaga out of high school.
"I've coached a long time and there's very few guys -- he's kind of in that elite group," the coach said. "The maturity to practice every day in a way that's going to translate to the game. A lot of guys go through practice and they don't have the focus, they don't have the determination, the drive to understand that this rep is the most important rep to get ready for the game.
"He was phenomenal this year. He really stepped up and became a leader on our team. He's a quiet guy, which you guys will get to know soon, but he's very sharp, very smart. Get him talking, he's got a great personality and you get a laugh out of him, it's pretty cool."
Michalczik will be looking to translate his success with the Beavers' O-line unit to Michigan State, where he will continue to coach under former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren.
The former Oregon State O-line coach has 30-plus years of experience coaching O-lines, two of which were at the NFL level when he served as the Oakland Raiders' O-line coach for the 2009 and 2010 seasons. He played guard at Washington State.
Michalczik's last stint at Oregon State was his second coaching the Beavers' offensive line.
Fuaga was the highest-drafted member of Oregon State's program since 1963.
