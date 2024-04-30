Aidan Chiles Gives MSU the Ideal QB to Begin the Jonathan Smith Era in East Lansing
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith are embarking on a new era of Spartans football following the recent decline in the program’s production. Historically, Michigan State has been known as one of the premier programs in college football. However, as eventually is the case for every college football program, the Spartans have fallen on hard times, partially because of things within their control and partially because of things outside of their control.
Coach Jonathan Smith recently took over the team and was tasked with returning MSU to relevancy. In this day and age of college football, specifically the transfer portal, that could happen quickly or take time. Coach Smith recently said he would not be patient in fulfilling the duty he was tasked with. However, realistically, it will take Coach Smith and the Spartans at least two to three seasons to turn things around sustainably if everything goes perfectly.
The most critical aspect of Coach Smith’s ability to quickly turn things around will be the caliber of players he can bring to East Lansing via the recruiting trail or the transfer portal, the latter being the most efficient option. Coach Smith and his staff got off to a bit of a delayed start in the recruiting process but have already secured a couple of talented players and offered scholarships to many more talented players.
Things may or may not be moving as quickly as Coach Smith had hoped. The good news is that he has a quarterback familiar with him and his system, which could help shorten the transition for Coach Smith and quarterback Aidan Chiles. In his first season at the helm, Coach Smith already has a talented player who knows what he wants to do offensively.
Not only that, Chiles is talented enough to execute the offense. At the very least, he immediately provides Coach Smith and the Spartans with synergy between the head coach and the most critical position on the football field. Chiles has already connected well with his new teammates.
“Since day one, he came in, he’s been a leader,” running back Nate Carter said.
“He’s been an outspoken leader. He’s been motivating the guys, helping the guys. You never see him get too high or get too low. He’s always a levelheaded kid, and that’s what I love about him.”
“He’s a good human being. He’s a great guy to hang around with. He’s funny. He’s goofy. He’s just a quarterback that you would want on your team. He not only leads us, he leads his own room. He leads the entire team, and we all gravitate towards him. He’s a great addition to Spartans football.”
Like any other football team, Coach Smith, Chiles, and the Spartans will have ups and downs. However, Chiles gives Coach Smith and Michigan State likely their best option at quarterback, entering a season with many unknowns. The Spartans would've been highly unlikely to find a better quarterback to start the first game of the Jonathan Smith era than Chiles.
