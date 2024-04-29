Former Michigan State LB Aaron Brule Invited to Saints' Rookie Minicamp
Several former Michigan State Spartans have been given the chance to play at the NFL level via signings or rookie minicamp invites.
One of those was former Michigan State linebacker Aaron Brule. Michigan State football revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday that Brule has received an invite to the New Orleans Saints' minicamp.
Brule, who happens to be from New Orleans, spent two seasons at Michigan State, where he played in 24 games for the Spartans over the last two years.
Last season, Brule recorded 64 tackles, 8.5 for loss, and five sacks while playing in all 12 games. He made nine starts. Brule was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media.
In his first season with the Spartans (2022), Brule notched 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks while starting in two of his 12 appearances.
Brule transferred to Michigan State after playing four seasons at Mississippi State, where he played in 38 contests. In that time, Brule logged 139 tackles, 17.5 for loss, 8.0 sacks, four passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries.
The prospect was one of 10 Spartans from last year's roster to participate at Michigan State's Pro Day last month.
"A lot of teams expect me to be that blitz or off-the-ball backer, covering where I can, and I just want to showcase my talents at that," Brule said.
The Spartans had just one player from last year's team selected in the 2024 NFL Draft -- Nick Samac. Since then, however, several former Spartans have either been invited to rookie minicamps or signed as undrafted free agents. Others include offensive lineman J.D. Duplain, running back Harold Joiner III, wide receiver Trey Mosley, defensive lineman Jalen Sami, and linebacker Jacoby Windmon.
A great opportunity awaits Brule, as he has a chance to go back to his hometown and potentially begin his professional career where it all started. Brule played at Archbishop Rummel High School in Lousiana, where he developed into a four-star recruit by Rivals. Rivals had him ranked as the No. 23 linebacker in the nation and the No. 12 overall recruit in the state of Louisiana.
