Jonathan Smith Won't be Patient with Turning Around Michigan State Football
After spending the last six seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, Oregon State, new Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has been tasked with helping the Spartans change their recent luck and return to being a competitive football team in the Big Ten and on the national level.
The Spartans have a long way to go to make it happen. Smith says he’s optimistic but not patient regarding the Spartans’ turnaround.
“Well, I’m not very patient; I know that,” Smith told Brad Galli of WXYZ-TV Detroit. “We’ve got work to do; I understand that, but I’m optimistic. Watching these guys practice and the work they’re putting in will make it won’t take too long.”
Smith said his pitch to current and incoming Spartans players includes leveraging MSU alums and former athletes who have gone on to have successful careers in their respective sports.
“You talk about the past and the expectations, the alums around this place,” Smith said. “Not just football but the entire sports landscape here at Michigan State. It’s an ever-changing landscape, what college football is, moving and all that, and adapting, but you can get big-time players at this place.”
The transferring of former Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles followed Smith’s move to East Lansing. Assuming Chiles puts in the necessary work, Smith said he has high expectations for the quarterback and is excited to see what he can do with the Spartans.
“It means a lot. He’s a talented player,” Smith said. “He had options to do different things. We built a great relationship. We want to continue to see his progression because I think if his talent takes over, he can be a really, really good player. He can be a good one. He’s got to go to work, and he’d tell you the same, but I'm excited to watch him this year.”
Smith, a California native, recently had the chance to meet Spartans great Magic Johnson. Smith said he enjoyed meeting Johnson, one of his favorite athletes growing up.
“First time [meeting Johnson]. It was great. [I] got a little time to chat with him,” Smith said. [We] talked about all kinds of different topics. Talked about the Washington Commanders, with him owning that and the draft coming up. He was great.”
After fully transitioning to Michigan State, Smith’s family is beginning to settle into life in East Lansing.
“Makes a huge difference to see them on the day-to-day,” Smith said. “They’ve settled into school and those rhythms. Enjoying East Lansing that way for them. They’re getting active in baseball, little league, softball and things. It's coming together.”
