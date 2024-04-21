MSU's Coach Smith on O-Line's 'Spring Showcase': 'It Was Probably Their Best Day'
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- One of the brightest points of Michigan State's "Spring Showcase" on Saturday was the play of the offensive line.
While quarterbacks were not live, the O-line unit looked in sync and well-prepared in what was the most important day of their spring camp.
"I will say, I thought it was probably their [the O-line's] best day out of the 15, just looking at the offensive line and what we were able to do there," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith after Saturday's event. "Protection was solid. It's not exactly [like] the game, right? The quarterback's not getting hit, so defensively, you rush the passer, you're not quite going full-go. But it was a solid day that way. And we still got a ways to go on that front, but I like the progress that we're making."
Spartans running back Nate Carter, who was quite the beneficiary of the O-line's success on Saturday, was pleased with the offense's progress.
"Obviously, yeah it was a good block on that second play [Carter's 48-yard rushing touchdown]," Carter said. "It was great for the offense to get off to a hot start and to continue that as [the game progressed]. That just puts into perspective the work since we started spring ball of opening up those holes as far as the offensive line, just those guys working hard to get a job done."
Carter said the progress can be mostly attributed to the details.
"It all goes back to the details, and that's what we focused on. really, this week of practice, is focusing on little details as we [were] progressing through the spring and learning the offense," Carter said. " ... So, we had to kinda of take a step back and make sure that we focused on those little details and everything starts from ... the backfield. It starts at something as little as that, so that I can get on my track, so that I can hit that hole."
The O-line will be a unit to watch in 2024, especially with new O-line coach Jim Michalczik, a longtime college coach, leading the group.
