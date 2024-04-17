Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Has Built Welcoming, 'Open-Door' Environment
One of the most important traits for a coach to have is letting your players know you care.
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith does just that, as the new Spartan coach has built up a reputation of making time for his players.
I'll take it," Smith told reporters after the Spartans' spring practice on Tuesday. "I think it is true, the door is open. I'll credit these guys because they have been in these offices with these coaches a bunch getting a little extra film, checking in, anytime they're walking around, I love to catch up with them.
"I think it's big (having that type of atmosphere). I think you want to have an open door to really find out how they are experiencing the program or checking in with them on life. Again, we are somewhat new here and we want to learn about these guys and the program. I've enjoyed it."
Linebacker Darius Snow, a veteran of the program who was well familiar with the last regime, confirmed Smith's welcoming nature.
"I mean, if you want to speak to him [Smith], you go to Chaz [Davis, assistant director of football operations] ... you just ask," Snow said. "And I think that the term 'open-door,' a lot of times, is kind of loosely used. You say open-door, but nobody is really ever that free. But I mean, he may be busy doing something, but if you want to go see him, he'll make time for you."
Snow said this practice helps build trust between the coach and players.
"You talk about the day-to-day, especially when we're not in spring football, you can go days, sometimes even weeks without seeing the head coach -- in the summer, for instance," Snow said. "Because, I mean, you don't really have team meetings. You meet with a position coach, you obviously [meet with] strength and conditioning coaches every day, but I mean, the head coach, they're around doing a whole bunch of stuff.
"So, I mean, being able to see him pretty much whenever you want, I guess, I'll say the biggest thing that helps is it helps build that camaraderie, that trust. Because your word is your bond. So, I mean, if you stand by your word, especially the earlier on you do, the bigger an impact you'll have."
The Michigan State Spartan Football "Spring Showcase" will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
