Michigan State Offers Transfer S Kerry 'KJ' Martin Jr. From Akron
Michigan State football has extended another offer to a transfer this spring.
On Thursday, former Akron safety Kerry "KJ" Martin Jr. announced on X, formerly known as Twitter that he has been offered by Michigan State. Martin entered the transfer portal back in January.
The transfer safety received an 72.6 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus for his 2023 season.
Martin began his collegiate career at West Virginia, where he played two seasons (missed the 2020 season due to medical issues. In just his first season, Martin made four starts in 12 games, tallying 50 tackles, 2.5 for loss and five pass breakups. He was named to PFF's All-Freshman Third Team. He played just three games in 2021.
Martin then transferred to Akron, where he spent two seasons. In his first year with the program, Martin made nine starts in 11 contests. He registered 54 tackles, 3.0 for loss, an interception, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.
Last season, Martin posted 45 tackles, 1.5 for loss, a sack, two interceptions and six pass breakups in 11 games.
Martin was a three-star recruit in high school, having played at Capital High School in Charleston, West Virginia. He is now a three-star transfer, per 247Sports, which ranks him as the 64th-best transfer safety.
According to his X account, Martin has also received offers from Buffalo, Florida A&M, Youngstown State, Maine, NC State and James Madison.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.