Michigan State Hosted One of Its Top CB Prospects at 'Spring Showcase'
As Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith continue to rebuild MSU’s football program, Smith has started to turn up the heat on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. He and the Spartans hosted another one of their targets for an upcoming recruiting class.
Over the weekend, MSU continued its recruiting efforts by hosting one of the top cornerback prospects on its recruiting trail. The Spartans hosted one player, who many consider one of their top targets. Cornerback LaRue Zamorano, a native of Corona, California, was in East Lansing to watch the Spartans’ "Spring Showcase" on Saturday.
MSU has strategically offered visits and scholarships to players with the potential to help them return to being a competitive football program immediately. Smith has continued to recruit players in upcoming recruiting classes that can help the Spartans’ program years down the road.
According to 247Sports, Zamorano is a three-star athlete ranked as the 37th-best cornerback in its composite rankings for the class of 2025. Overall, he ranks as the 437th-best prospect in the nation for the class of 2025. Zamorano, who was offered by MSU back in January, announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Smith has done an admirable job recruiting mid-level talent, and MSU has a realistic chance of signing and recruiting many unranked players with high upsides. Smith’s apparent recruiting plan has the potential to replenish the Spartans’ roster with talent and help them return to being one of the better teams in the Big Ten.
The Spartans are expected to face stiff competition from many other notable programs nationwide, some of which are or will be joining the Big Ten and/or are closer to Zamorano’s home of California. The cornerback has received scholarship offers from nearly 20 other programs, including Penn State, Washington, USC, Utah, Arizona, Kansas, Oregon and SMU.
Smith has done an excellent job finding the talent to invite to East Lansing with scholarship offers. Now, he and his coaching staff will have to find a way to seal the deal on as many scholarship offers as possible. Securing players like Zamorano would be an excellent first step in helping Smith get the program where he wants it to be.
