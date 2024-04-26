Michigan State Football Offers Scholarship to 3-Star ATH
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith recently offered a scholarship to three-star athlete Luke Emmerich.
Emmerich, a native of Monticello, Minnesota, is one of the higher-ranked recruits on the Spartans’ recruiting trail for the class of 2025. Coach Smith and the Spartans depend heavily on their ability to sign as many three-star players as possible, as that is about the ceiling for recruits likely to sign with the Spartans immediately.
Emmerich, a Monticello Senior High School junior (soon-to-be senior), checks in at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. Emmerich has room to grow and develop like many of Coach Smith's recruits.
Emmerich announced the scholarship offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Coach Smith plans on helping Emmerich and many other recruits do just that. He has offered scholarships to multiple players ranked with three stars or less, with the plan to get the most out of those players once they arrive in East Lansing. The Spartans, however, have to sign the players first.
Emmerich has shown versatility on and off the football field in his high school career. On the gridiron, he played on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. He’s played wide receiver and free safety, thoroughly earning his ATH classification.
Emmerich's ability to play both sides of the ball makes him an asset to whatever school he decides to sign. The Spartans need help on both sides of the ball, making Emmerich’s value to Michigan State much more significant.
Emmerich has also excelled on the track. He recently ran a 10.69 in the 100-meter dash. While it is unclear what position Emmerich will play at the collegiate level, he has shown enough at multiple positions on the field to warrant multiple scholarship offers as an ATH.
The Spartans would immediately improve with the signing of Emmerich.
Coach Smith and the Spartans have taken a leveled and reasonable approach to their recruiting and transfer portal offers this offseason. As the Spartans look to begin a new era in East Lansing, signing recruits like Emmerich will help turn things around.
Michigan State has lost many players to the transfer portal and has already lost out on a few recruits. It will have to secure more talented players if it hopes to be competitive soon.
