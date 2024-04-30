Former Michigan State S Michael Dowell Signs With Cincinnati Bengals
Another former member of the Michigan State football program has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnat Bengals.
Former Spartan safety Michael Dowell, who most recently played at Miami (OH), has signed with the Bengals, as announced by Miami (OH) football on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Dowell played three seasons at Michigan State after redshirting in 2018. In 2021, his final season with the program, Dowell made four starts while playing in all 12 games, registering 40 tackles, 2.0 for loss, and three pass breakups.
As a redshirt sophomore the season before, Dowell made two starts while playing in all seven games. He totaled 27 tackles, the second-most on the team by a defensive back.
Dowell played in all 13 games in 2019, his first active season with the program. He posted 15 tackles that season, including six on special teams, which ranked fifth among all Spartans on special teams. Dowell also scored his first-career touchdown on a fumble recovery against Indiana.
The three-year Spartan would transfer to Miami (OH) in 2022. He played in all 13 games for the RedHawks in each of the last two seasons. In his first season with the program, Dowell posted a career-best 97 tackles, five for loss, and two sacks. He also recorded six passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Last season, Dowell tallied 61 tackles, 3.5 for loss, seven passes defensed, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.
Dowell entered college as the top safety in Ohio by ESPN and 247Sports.
The former Spartan is one of four former members of the Michigan State football program to sign with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent. The others include wide receiver Tre Mosley, quarterback Rocky Lombardi, and running back Elijah Collins.
All of them will join former Spartan linebacker Joe Bachie, who has spent the last three seasons in Cincinnati.
Regardless of the fact that Dowell, Lombardi, and Collins all transferred, they will still be remembered for their careers at Spartans. Despite where they each ended up, Michigan State played a role in this opportunity they all have ahead of them to make an NFL roster.
