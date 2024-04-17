In-State 3-Star OL N’Kye Wynn Sets Michigan State Visit
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has prioritized the offensive and defensive lines on the recruiting trail.
Coach Smith has continued to center most of the Spartans’ recruiting and transfer portal efforts around players along both lines. At the same time, he has offered scholarships to players of various ratings. However, the highest-ranked players on MSU’s wish list have been three-star athletes along the offensive and defensive lines.
The Spartans have officially secured a visit from one of the best football players in Michigan. Allen Trieu of 247Sports recently reported interior offensive lineman N’Kye Wynn will make his official visit to East Lansing on June 14. Wynn is a three-star player in the 2025 recruiting class.
Coach Smith seems to be banking the success of his early recruiting classes on the success of the Spartans' offensive and defensive lines.
According to 247Sports, Wynn is the 15th-best player in Michigan and the 45th-best offensive lineman available in the 2025 class. Should he choose to sign with MSU, he would rank as one of the top signings for the Spartans. Coach Smith and his coaching staff depend on players like Wynn to help turn things around in East Lansing.
Wynn’s importance is heightened because he is an in-state talent who likely understands the history of Michigan State football.
MSU is one of multiple Big Ten schools that offered Wynn a scholarship, including Indiana and Rutgers. According to 247Sports, over 20 schools have offered Wynn, including Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Tulane and Pitt.
MSU has a significant advantage as they are much closer to home for Wynn. Proximity to home and the chance to impact a football program could convince Wynn to stay in state and sign with the Spartans.
As MSU tries to turn over a new leaf in East Lansing, it will be critical that it thrives on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Players like Wynn will be vital to the Spartans’ hopes of improving over the next few years. While turning a program around doesn’t happen overnight, securing top-tier talent from within the state of Michigan could be one of the most effective ways MSU could immediately get better.
The Michigan State Spartan Football "Spring Showcase" will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
