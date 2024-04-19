Michigan State's QB Situation Compared to Other Big Ten Schools
Michigan State will enter next season with a new head coach and a new quarterback.
Coach Jonathan Smith made his way to East Lansing after spending the last six seasons at his alma mater, Oregon State. His departure was followed by the departure of Beavers quarterback Aidan Chiles, who also relocated to play for Coach Smith and the Spartans.
As Coach Smith, Chiles and the Spartans prepare to begin a new era of Spartans football, Sporting News’ Bill Bender ranked each Big Ten team’s quarterback situation heading into next season.
Bender's rankings included new conference members Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA. He ranked MSU's quarterback situation the eighth-best in the conference.
“Quarterback was a mess for Michigan State last season. Spartans quarterbacks combined for 199.8 passing yards per game with 14 TDs and 13 interceptions. Mel Tucker is out, and Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith took the job.
“Aidan Chiles followed Smith to East Lansing, and the four-star recruit is an upgrade. He had a 68.6% completion percentage with four TDs and no interceptions with three rushing TDs as a backup for the Beavers last year.
“There will be competition from Schuster, who set school records for passing yards (9,075) and TDs (63) at FCS North Dakota the last five seasons. Smith said Chiles has the lead this spring, and don't be surprised if he emerges as a breakout player this season.”
Bender ranked the Spartans’ quarterback situation slightly better than arch-rival Michigan’s, which he has ranked 11th-best in the Big Ten.
“J.J. McCarthy finished 27-1 as the starter at Michigan the last two years, and he led the Wolverines to the 2023 national championship,” Bender said. “McCarthy and coach Jim Harbaugh are gone, and Sherrone Moore has a wide-open battle to sort out with new offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell. Orji was used mostly as a Wildcat quarterback the last two years and has one career passing attempt.
“Denegal, seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle, four-star freshman Jadyn Davis, and Davis Warren could be in the mix. Would Michigan entertain the portal if none of these options stand out in the spring game on April 20? There is talent in the room. It's just unproven.”
Coach Smith and the Spartans hope the arrival of Chiles and the addition of offensive help via recruiting and the transfer portal will make for a smooth transition from the Mel Tucker era to Coach Smith’s era of Spartan football.
The Michigan State Spartan Football "Spring Showcase" will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
