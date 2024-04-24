Michigan State Among 4-Star WR's Top Six Schools
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have been active on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. It is clear by their scholarship offers and the interest they have expressed this offseason that the Spartans are searching for quality help at the wide receiver position.
While Smith and his coaching staff have focused their recruiting on building their defense with unranked players to players with a maximum of three stars, they have done the opposite on offense and tried to develop their offensive roster with three- and four-star players, specifically in the transfer portal and the incoming recruiting classes.
Michigan State was recently revealed to be among the top six schools for four-star wide receiver Rahim Hutchins Jr. The Pearland, Texas native recently announced his top six schools, which include Michigan State, Nebraska, Memphis, Houston, Louisana Tech and UTEP, per football recruiting expert Leyton Roberts.
According to 247Sports, Hutchins is the 54th-best wide receiver in their 2025 composite rankings. The site also has him ranked as the 355th-best overall prospect in the nation for the class of 2025 rankings. While the Spartans will undoubtedly have to put their best foot forward to beat out the other five schools, especially Houston, located in Hutchins’ hometown, the Spartans are arguably the best football program among the receiver's top six schools.
The 6-foot, 160-pound Hutchins would be one of the best signings of Smith’s early tenure in East Lansing. Hutchins could immediately improve Michigan State's offense and its recruiting efforts if he were to sign with the Spartans.
A multi-sport athlete, Hutchins posted a 10.69 time in the 100m speed and a 23'6 long jump in track. Hutchins would boost Smith and the Spartans’ offense at one of the most critical skill positions on the field.
Smith recently said that while he’s optimistic about what he saw from the Spartans in spring practice, he will not be patient with turning the program around. Michigan State must find a way to secure players like Hutchins if it hopes to turn things around quickly.
Michigan State is unlikely to be at the top of many four-star -- or better -- athletes' lists. It will be imperative for Smith and the Spartans to sign the top talent around the country who are also interested in coming to East Lansing, such as Hutchins.
