Transfer DL Ru'Quan Buckley Visits Michigan State
After taking some hits to their defensive line this spring, Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith are becoming aggressive in their pursuit of defensive linemen.
On Friday, Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported that transfer defensive lineman Ru'Quan Buckley from Nebraska was scheduled for a visit with Michigan State on Saturday.
Buckley, who stands at 6 feet, 5 inches and weighs 295 pounds, played the last three seasons with the Huskers. He comes off a 2023 campaign in which he saw action in eight games, recording just one tackle and one quarterback hurry.
Buckely received Academic All-Big Ten honors, Brook Berringer Citizenship Team honors and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team honors for the 2023 season, while also receiving the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award and making the Nebraska Scholar Athlete Honor Roll.
Buckley did not play a game the season prior and redshirted the 2021 season, having played in just one contest.
A 3-star recruit in high school, Buckley attended Godwin Heights High School near Grand Rapids, Michigan. He started four seasons, having played defensive end and offensive tackle. He also played basketball.
Buckley registered 74 tackles, 22 for loss and 11 sacks in seven games as a senior.
He was ranked the 11th-best recruit in the state of Michigan in the class of 2021 by 247Sports.
Michigan State offered him during his recruitment process. He was primarily recruited by former Spartans offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. He had also been offered by Michigan, Indiana, Florida State, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue and Arkansas, among others.
