Michigan State Offers Scholarship to 3-Star Offensive Lineman
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has started to mix in offers to some top recruits with its recruiting efforts for talented yet undeveloped and overlooked athletes.
Smith and his coaching staff have pinpointed some of the best talent in the Midwest and from around the country to pursue aggressively in recruiting.
Smith and the Spartans recently offered a scholarship to an offensive lineman from one of the country's best high school football programs. Mater Dei High School offensive lineman Sione Tohi, a native of Santa Ana, California, recently announced his scholarship offer from Michigan State on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Blessed to be offered by Michigan State University. Go Green,” Tohi said.
Although Smith and the Spartans have prioritized recruiting prospects ranked with three stars or less, they have not shied away from offering scholarships to other three- and four-star athletes receiving offers from much more notable programs. Because of the transfer portal, this could pay off in the future, even if the Spartans don’t land the players initially.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Tohi is the 59th-best interior offensive lineman for the 2025 recruiting class and the 894th-best overall prospect. Tohi is currently ranked as a three-star athlete, but his ranking could increase, considering the quality programs that have started to offer offensive linemen scholarships.
In addition to Michigan State, Tohi has received offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn and Arizona State, among other schools. Michigan State must put its best foot forward to secure Tohi’s commitment. While the Spartans will likely have an uphill battle in the recruiting process, as many of the other schools are not rebuilding like they are, Michigan State could potentially offer Tohi a much more straightforward path to a starting position or significantly more playing time than many of those other schools could offer him.
The Spartans’ recruiting effort shows a well-thought-out plan of attack. On the surface, Smith seems to have a multifaceted recruiting plan and has stuck to it. Now, the Spartans wait and hope they will be able to secure as much talent as possible, as they will surely need it heading into the next few seasons.
