Michigan State's Chiles Embracing Leadership Role as Young QB in a New Program
It's not always easy for an athlete to join a new program, especially when they are still young.
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is going to be tasked with being the Spartans' likely starting quarterback in the fall, a role that is going to be plenty new to the sophomore, as Chiles served as a backup in his freshman season, and not to mention, he's with a completely different program now than when he began his college career just last year.
But new Spartan coach Jonathan Smith, who knows Chiles as well as anyone, has seen the young quarterback take a big stride since he first stepped foot on Oregon State's campus last year.
"You can tell his comfort level, been through it, a season of playing this offense," Smith told reporters after Michigan State's spring practice on Tuesday. "He's gained some weight, physically, he's stronger. So, he's different that way."
Chiles is embracing his new role and is quickly becoming a leader of men.
"I think his style is fun, competitive, he's got a strong voice that makes it competitive on both the offense vs. the defense type thing," Smith said. "I think his experience in the offense allows him to communicate with the receivers, tight end and backs on some exactness of routes and where he's expecting them to be and vice versa."
Smith said Chiles' leadership style isn't an act; it is authentic.
"And again, he's not trying to overdo it," the first-year Spartan coach said. "I think he's just being himself. I understand the position that he plays, but he's being genuine, he's got some influence within the team, and he's not alone -- we've got a bunch of guys that influence in a big way that have been here for the last couple of years."
Chiles played in nine games for the Beavers last season, recording 309 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also rsuhed for 79 yards and three touchdowns.
Fans will get to see a glimpse of Chiles and the new-look program at the Spartans' "Spring Showcase" on Saturday, which will be held at Spartan Stadium.
The Michigan State Spartan Football "Spring Showcase" will be held at the High Cathedral of the Spartan Nation, Spartan Stadium, on April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.
