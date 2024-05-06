Michigan State Football Has Contacted Transfer CB From Texas
Michigan State is again turning to the transfer portal to fill a roster that is losing players faster than gaining them.
Coach Jonathan Smith has continued to do his best to tap into the available talent in the transfer portal to lure potential players to East Lansing. Michigan State players entering the portal at a high rate has left Smith and the Spartans scrambling, but Smith hasn’t let the mass exodus of players from its program slow down his recruiting efforts.
Smith has used the recruiting trail to find players who can benefit the football program's long-term interests. He has also used the transfer portal to bring in quarterback Aidan Chiles and additional talent who can make an instant impact for the Spartans.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Michigan State is among over 25 schools expressing interest in Texas Longhorns cornerback Terrance Brooks. Brooks recently entered the transfer portal and announced his decision on Instagram.
"I want to thank God, my family, and the Longhorn Nation for everything," Brooks said. "At this time, I will be entering into the transfer portal."
Michigan State will have stiff competition for the former five-star prospect. Per Fawcett, Brooks has also garnered attention from arch-rival Michigan, Oregon, Colorado, Indiana, USC, Florida State, Nebraska, Miami (FL), Illinois, Arizona, Iowa and Arizona State. Michigan State will undoubtedly have its work cut out against it as it recruits against some of the most notable football programs in the country.
However, the program recently signed a prospect from the transfer portal who chose Michigan State over Alabama -- cornerback Ed Woods -- proving anything is possible in the portal.
Brooks registered 20 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended for the Longhorns last season. Michigan State has an uphill battle when it comes to bringing in talented players it is in the middle of rebuilding its football program.
Many players, especially those in the transfer portal, may not be OK with being a part of a rebuild and may prefer to be on a team that gives them a chance to win immediately. The Spartans may not be one of those teams at the rate their recruiting is going. However, in the era of NIL deals, the Spartans will always have a chance on the recruiting trail.
