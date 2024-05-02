BREAKING: Former ETSU Safety Sheldon Arnold II has Committed to UCF, he tells @on3sports



The 2023 1st Team FCS All-American totaled 87 Tackles, 9 TFL, 4 INT, 3 FF, 3 FR, & 2 Defensive TDs last season



Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/TfpGXTY9U4 pic.twitter.com/lmyGQGa4j1