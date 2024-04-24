Transfer Outside Linebacker/Defensive End to Visit Michigan State
After losing its top defensive lineman Derrick Harmon to the transfer portal on Tuesday, there’s reason for Michigan State football to be hopeful.
Corey Robinson of 247Sports reported on Tuesday that Michigan State will host transfer outside linebacker/defensive end Tyler Gillison from Cincinnati for an official visit on Sunday. Robinson classifies Gillison as a rush end.
As a redshirt freshman last season, Gillison totaled 15 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, in 10 games. He redshirted his 2022 season.
Gillison entered college as a consensus three-star recruit from Pickerington High School Central. He had received more than 12 Division I offers, including Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Illinois.
Gillison was ranked the 34th best player from Ohio in the 2022 recruiting class and the 144th best defensive lineman in the nation, per 247Sports’ composite ratings.
In his senior year of high school, Gillison recorded 66 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. He was named to the 2021 All-OCC Buckeye First Team.
Gillison's older brother, Trenton Gillison, played tight end at Michigan State from 2018 to 2021. Trenton Gillison made three starts in 12 games in his redshirt freshman season (2019) and three starts in four games in his redshirt sophomore season (2020) before playing in nine games in his final season with the program.
Tyler Gillison announced his entering into the transfer portal on Saturday, via X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote the following:
"First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the sport I enjoy at the next level. I'd also like to thank my family for supporting me every step of the way with my decision. I would like to thank Coach Fickell, Coach Satterfield, Coach Fuqua, Coach Braswell, Coach Cooms and Coach Stew. Next, I'd like to thank Bearcat Nation for always believing in me and this team. When one door closes, God always opens another. Having said so, I will enter my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."
Adding Tyler Gillison would be a significant step forward for Michigan State, which has already lost several players from its spring roster to the transfer portal just this week.
