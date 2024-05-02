Michigan State Football Offers Transfer OL Xavier Jennings From Lenoir-Rhyne
Michigan State football lost two crucial members of its offensive line this week when Ethan Boyd and Geno VanDeMark entered the transfer portal.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith and his staff are looking to fill the holes that have been left from the spring edition of the transfer portal, and they have already made an attempt to do so in their offensive line room.
Transfer offensive lineman Xavier Jennings from Lenoir-Rhyne University announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday that he has been offered by Michigan State.
Jennings comes off back-to-back seasons of being named to the All Piedmont Division Offense First Team. He started all 15 of Lenoir-Rhyne's games last season, helping lead it to the NCAA Division II semifinals where it fell to the eventual national champion, Harding.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman started 11 games at right tackle in both the 2022 and 2021 seasons. He was named a 2022 Don Hansen All-American honorable mention.
Jennings started in all four of the Bears' contests in his first season with the program.
Prior to Lenoir-Rhyne, Jennings played football at Burns High School in North Carolina. According to MaxPreps, he recorded 32 pancake blocks in 15 games in his final year with the program. He helped lead Burns to the North Carolina 2AA state semifinals.
According to his X account, Jennings has also received offers from BYU, Houston, Liberty, Ohio, Arkansas State, Mercer, Akron, Rhode Island, Missouri State, North Alabama, Norfolk State, Grambling State, Georgia State, Florida A&M, Austin Peay, Old Dominion, Marshall, Houston Christian, Campbell, Georgia Southern, Samford, Charleston Southern, Northern Arizona, North Carolina Central, Mercer, Coastal Carolina and Gardner-Webb.
Jennings has one year of eligibility remaining, as well as a redshirt year.
If Jennings were to join the Spartans, he wouldn't quite be facing the level of talent he went up against at the Division II level, but with his three years of experience, he could be ready to take on the Big Ten.
More Division I offers could be coming Jennings' way, so the Spartans need to act fast if they hope to land the transfer.
