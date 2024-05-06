Why Transfer Forward Frankie Fidler Chose Michigan State
Landing transfer forward Frankie Fidler from Omaha was a bright spot for a Michigan State basketball program that has otherwise had a rather disappointing offseason so far.
The Spartans were in the running with Nebraska, Creighton and Wisconsin for Fidler's commitment, but in the end, he decided on Coach Tom Izzo and Michigan State.
In a recent addition of "The Drive With Jack Ebling," Fidler discussed what about Michigan State lured him to East Lansing.
“I think the Michigan State culture, their tradition -- a big emphasis where I wanted to go was go to a winning tradition and culture and put myself in a great position to play in the NCAA Tournament," Fidler said. "So, I think that was a big reason.
“And then, when I was up in East Lansing, the visit blew me away. It was really family-like, and I know that my mom really appreciated that, too. And it’s going to be my first time living outside of Omaha. She really fell in love with the coaches, the players, the city, so I think those two things are a big reason why I committed to Michigan State.”
Fidler, of course, knew of Izzo's reputation before he even considered joining the Spartans.
“I knew that he was one of the greatest coaches of all time," Fidler said. "[He] did an unbelievable job coaching his guys, holds them to a higher standard, holds them accountable, but at the end of the day, he loves those guys and wants only the best for them.”
Fidler discussed how he would describe Michigan State's team.
"It's a family-like team that's really supported by their coach, and everyone has pride when they put the 'State' jersey on and wants to not only play good for themselves but play for the city as well, and for Coach Izzo," Fidler said. "So, I think a lot of people respect Coach Izzo, especially the players, so when they go out there, they give it their all and want Coach Izzo to end up being proud of them and the way they work."
Fidler was the Spartans' first transfer portal commit since former Michigan State guard Tyson Walker back in 2021.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.