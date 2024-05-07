Michigan State Offers Scholarship to 4-Star Safety
Michigan State has continued to extend scholarship offers to players nationwide as it tries to replenish some of the talent it lost to the transfer portal.
Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans have stayed consistent in their recruiting efforts despite the losses on their roster. Michigan State has identified its top targets and done its best to pursue them, offering scholarships to those it feels could be impact players.
The Spartans offered a scholarship to safety Jordan Deck, one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class. The four-star safety announced Michigan State’s offer on X, formerly known as Twitter. Michigan State assistant head coach Keith Bhonapha and Deck seemingly connected well when dealing with each other.
“After a great conversation with [Keith Bhonapha], I’m extremely blessed to say that I’ve been offered by Michigan State University,” Deck said.
According to 247Sports, Deck, a native of Frisco, Texas, is ranked as the 12th-best safety and the 158th-best overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. The site also has him ranked as the 21st-best player from Texas in the 2026 class. Coach Smith has yet to be able to consistently secure players of Deck’s caliber in his short time in East Lansing.
Michigan State is among over 10 schools to offer a scholarship to the talented safety. Big Ten foe Penn State has provided a scholarship offer to Deck, Arkansas, Houston, Baylor, Ole Miss, Pitt, Texas A&M, SMU and Notre Dame have also made him scholarship offers. The Spartans will have to put their best foot forward.
The Spartans desperately need talent, especially elite talent. Securing a four-star player like Deck could help kickstart Michigan State’s overall recruiting plans for the following two recruiting classes.
Coach Smith has said he won’t be patient with turning around Michigan State football but has had difficulty gaining commitments. Arguably, the biggest factor in Coach Smith’s ability to turn things around at Michigan State will be his ability to win on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal.
However, a slow process is expected when a new coach takes over a football program under normal circumstances, and Michigan State’s circumstances before Smith’s arrival were anything but that.
