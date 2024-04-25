2025 4-Star Guard to Potentially Visit Michigan State
Michigan State men's basketball and Coach Tom Izzo continue to make progress in the 2025 recruiting class.
According to Jamie Shaw of On3, 2025 four-star guard Jerry Easter is considering a visit to Michigan State.
Easter, a 6-foot-4 combo guard who will be entering his senior year at La Lumiere School/IN, is the No. 28 player in the 2025 On3 Industry Ranking.
Per Shaw, "Easter averaged 18.2 points and 5.9 rebounds playing on Nike's EYBL Scholastic Circuit this high school season."
According to 247Sports, Easter has nearly 40 offers, including Michigan State's fellow Big Ten rivals (current and soon-to-be) Illinois, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Oregon, Michigan, and Washington.
Easter told Shaw he has already officially visited Oregon and Georgia Tech and is "going to look at visits to Ohio State and Michigan State next school year."
“It’s Coach (Tom) Izzo for me," Shaw said of his interest in the Spartans. "Every time I go there for an unofficial visit, he is just fun to be around. He has so much energy. I went to a couple of games and he just brings a lot of energy on and off the court, I like that about him. I like how he coached AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker. Coach Izzo is a legendary coach. I’m definitely considering Michigan State as well, they have a high profile and a great coaching staff.”
That's some notable praise for the legendary Spartans coach.
Understandably, the Spartans don't have any 2025 commits yet, but they have some great talent coming from the class of 2024.
Jase Richardson, their top 2024 recruit and 247Sports' No. 4 combo guard in the country, is the son of Michigan State basketball legend Jason Richardson. Next is four-star shooting guard Kur Teng and three-star power forward Jesse McCulloch.
Izzo will have his hands full with the competition surrounding Easter's recruitment, but if development is what is catching the young guard's eye, Izzo is his guy. Hoggard and Walker are only two of some of Michigan State's best guards in recent seasons, and there could even be more before Easter moves on to the college level.
