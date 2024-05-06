Historical Michigan State Men's Tennis Season Concludes
Michigan State Men's Tennis lost to 12th-ranked Harvard by a score of 4-0 in the Boston Regional final Friday, ending the Spartans' dual season. The loss marks the end of a season filled with many first-time accomplishments for the team.
The Spartans recorded 22 wins this season, the most in program history. They also notched their first-ever NCAA Tournament win, beating an undefeated Denver team in the tournament's first round.
While the team’s season is over, sophomore Ozan Baris, graduate student Ronald Hohmann III and junior Max Sheldon will each compete in the NCAA Championships for singles and doubles. Hohmann participated in his final collegiate match as a part of a team. He was the only Spartan to claim a set for the Spartans.
Former Spartans men’s tennis player and current head coach Harry Jadun says that although the team didn’t play their best in the regional round, he is still proud of the team and all they have accomplished this season.
"I'm just proud of the guys. We battled hard," Jadun said, per Michigan State Athletics. "We didn't have our best stuff today, but Harvard played really well, and in an NCAA Tournament, you've got to bring your best. Doubles point was obviously highly contested, and we had a bunch of match points across a couple courts, and in singles they jumped out to a good lead, and we were really just clawing to stay in it there. I'm proud of the guys and the season we had. We went up against a good Harvard team that hopefully will continue their run."
This was Jadun’s second season at the helm for Michigan State. The Spartans had not won over 15 games in a season for many years. They went 11-14 in Jadun’s first season before registering arguably the best season in the program’s history — a remarkable turnaround for Jadun and the Spartans.
"We want to break some more records next year, do some things that haven't been done," Jadun said. "But it just means a lot. You see the seniors that came in here during COVID, and they're graduating; it's super special for them to leave this program in a better spot. I'm excited for what the future holds, and hopefully, this is just one step up the Mountain."
The singles and doubles tournaments will begin May 20 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.