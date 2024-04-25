Michigan State Women's Basketball Adds Transfer Guard From Ohio State
Michigan State women's basketball has added another player from the transfer portal.
Former Ohio State guard Emma Shumate, who entered the portal last month, announced her commitment to Michigan State on Thursday.
Shumate comes off her redshirt sophomore season, a campaign in which she averaged 4.0 points per game in 27 appearances. She shot nearly 42% from beyond the arc, averaging 2.5 3-point attempts per game.
The 6-1 guard from Dresden, Ohio helped lead the Buckeyes to a 26-6 record, including a 16-2 conference record. Ohio State would ultimately fall to Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The year before, Shumate averaged just 1.6 points per game but averaged more minutes (11.1) than she did this past season (9.6). She would help the Buckeyes make their first trip to the Elite Eight in 30 years, as they finished the season 28-8.
Shumate played in 31 games that season and led the Buckeyes with 27 blocks.
The two-year Buckeye transferred to Ohio State after redshirting her freshman season at West Virginia.
Shumate was a four-star recruit out of high school. She played at Newark High School in Ohio, where she was a four-year letterwinner.
Shumate led the Wildcats to a spot in the 2021 OHSAA Division I State Finals, as well as the 2020 state semifinals before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was named to the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association Division I All-Ohio First Team for that 2020 season.
The following was Shumate's letter to Buckeye Nation when she entered the portal:
"Buckeye Nation, I cannot put into words how much your persistent love and support has meant to me the past two years. Thank you for making my time here so special. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for my home state of Ohio. I am taking some truly invaluable memories and friendships with me. I have decided it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal."
Shumate brings valuable shooting to a Spartan team that lost its top-two shooters from deep -- guards Moira Joiner and DeeDee Hagemann.
