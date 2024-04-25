Michigan State Women's Golf Preparing for NCAA Regionals at Forest Akers
After a successful season, Michigan State’s women’s golf team fully expected to be selected for the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals.
However, even after making it to the last five consecutive regional finals, Spartans coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll and her team still enjoyed the experience of earning an at-large selection. The Spartans were announced as the No. 5 seed out of 12 teams in the East Lansing Regional.
The selection is even sweeter as Michigan State will host the regional competition, which will be played from Monday, May 6 to Wednesday, May 8, at the Forest Akers West Course.
"It's always exciting when you see your name appear for an NCAA Regional," Slobodnik-Stoll said. "Obviously, it was a bit different since we're the host, but it's still a great feeling and a great sense of accomplishment.”
Slobodnik-Stoll is confident in her team’s chances because of their experience.
"It's that confidence knowing that we did it last year, we can do it again this year,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “We have the same players on the team this year from last year, so they are better, they are more mature, they have grown over the last year."
In addition to Michigan State, 11 other schools are set to compete at the East Lansing Regional. From highest seed to lowest seed, the teams competing are Southern California, Northwestern, Florida, Pepperdine, Michigan State, Kentucky, Denver, Oklahoma State, Indiana, Augusta, Illinois State and Oakland.
"The mindset, as it is with every other regional, is getting one of those five spots," Slobodnik-Stoll said. "Without question, they have the talent to win another regional. It's the exact same six players that we had last year. It's also comforting being in your own town and on your own golf course."
The Spartans were ranked as the 30th-best team in the country in the latest NCAA Division I rankings. Slobodnik-Stoll’s team recently finished as the runner-up at the Big Ten Championships. As a conference, the Big Ten had eight schools make it to the NCAA Regionals.
The Spartans, the Lansing Sports Commission and the Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau serve as hosts of the competition.
