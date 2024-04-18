Optimism Growing with Michigan State's Top Transfer Target?
While top college basketball programs across the country have been busy adding transfer portal additions already this offseason, Tom Izzo and Michigan State have taken a more methodical approach.
That's not to say the Spartans haven't been more active than in years past, because they certainly have. It's just that MSU hasn't landed that key piece to the roster yet.
However, Michigan State may now be in the driver's seat for perhaps their top target in the portal. Social media has been abuzz with speculation that the Spartans may now be the favorite to land former Omaha forward Frankie Fidler, who visited East Lansing last week. A first team All-Summit League selection in 2023-24, Fidler averaged 20.1 points, 2.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 33 games for the Mavericks, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Two weeks ago, On3 Sports' Joe Tipton listed Michigan State alongside Wisconsin, Nebraska and Creighton as the four schools Fidler was considering. After playing the first three years of his collegiate career at Omaha, both Nebraska and Crieghton had the "local" advantage while Wisconsin had one of Fidler's closest friends on its roster, point guard Chucky Hepburn.
Fidler was originally scheduled to make his decision following his visit to MSU. At that time, the Badgers and the Spartans seemed to have emerged as the favorites in this battle. Fidler then delayed his decision, and Hepburn entered the transfer portal on Thursday, casting doubt on Wisconsin's chances of landing Fidler.
These recruitments can be wild, with many different factors playing a part and circumstances changing on a daily, if not hourly basis. However, it now appears as if Michigan State is in as good a spot as any for the high-scoring Fidler.
