Brandon Jordan to host NFL nose tackle retreat in East Lansing

Michigan State defensive pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan to host a nose tackle retreat in East Lansing.

Michigan State defensive pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan has made an immediate impact at Michigan State in the few short months he's been on the job.

From recruiting and locking up a four-star defensive end in the 2023 class to bringing NFL players to the campus of Michigan State, Jordan's impact has already been felt.

In three weeks, Jordan will host a Nose Tackle retreat for NFL players to come to East Lansing and work on their craft from one of the most respected young coaches and trainers in the country.

The list includes over 30 of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL right now including Naquan Jones, Shalique Calhoun and Rashaun Gary.

The camp will take place March 24th-26th.

These kinds of events will only benefit Michigan State's football program having NFL players walking around campus and working out in their facilities.

Jordan continues to have his clients working out at Michigan State throughout the offseason.

MSU Football

By Kenny Jordan38 seconds ago
