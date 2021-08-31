Drew Beesley Ready For Leadership Role

Drew Beesley has been around the block a time or two in his time at Michigan State. Going into his sixth season with the Spartans, Beesley was allowed to come back after his redshirt senior season was only seven games due to COVID-19.

Beesley was named one of the captains going into the Northwestern game Friday night, along with Xavier Henderson and Jalen Nailor.

Beesley spoke to the media today about how he feels just days away from sixth and final season as a Spartan.

"The competition has been through the roof." said Beesley about the battle for snaps at defensive end.

The Spartans bring back Beesley, Jacob Panasiuk, Michael Fletcher, Jeff Pietrowski and Jack Camper as well as bringing in Duke transfer Drew Jordan.

Beesley went onto talk about Jordan, as a player who has impressed him so far in camp. Also mentioned Alabama transfer defensive back Ronald Williams.

A year and a half now into the Mel Tucker regime at Michigan State, Beesley is feeling confident in Tucker's plan for the season and the program.

"I feel like we're a better football team than we were last year, we built a good foundation with the transfers and freshman we brought in."

Beesley also went on to say although the team has a number of new faces playing, the Spartans are a team that's well put together have team chemistry heading into 2021.

"I feel like we really don't have an element of surprise. We got what we got." Beesley continued to say "we're very confident in the team we have. I know we can be successful.