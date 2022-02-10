Former Spartan defensive end Shilique Calhoun signs reserve/future deal with the Kansas City Chiefs

The former Spartan spent this past season on the practice squad for the Chiefs.

On Wednesday former Michigan State defensive end Shilique Calhoun may have extended his NFL playing career for another season.

ESPN NFL reporter, Field Yates tweeted that the Kansas City Chiefs were re-signing Calhoun to a reserve/future deal for the upcoming season.

Calhoun has been in the league since he was drafted by the Oakland (now Vegas) Raiders in 2016. He spent his first three seasons with the Raiders before heading to the New England Patriots in 2019 where he played the 2019 and 2020 seasons in New England.

Last season was the first season Calhoun wasn't on the active roster, instead was on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.

In five NFL seasons, Calhoun has appeared in 51 games, starting in just one of them. He has 56 tackles and 2.5 sacks total in his career.