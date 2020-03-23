Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Answering Your Michigan State Football Questions: Mel Tucker Era

Hondo S. Carpenter

Answering Your Michigan State Football Questions: Mel Tucker Era

East Lansing, MI—In this edition of answering your emails and questions, we take an optimistic look as the Spartans begin the rebuilding process under Mel Tucker.

Hondo, if you had to predict the starting lineup for the first game, based on the players here today, who would you pick? Ethan P.

The offensive line I would predict Spencer Brown, Devontae Dobbs, J.D. Duplain, Nick Samac, and Kevin Jarvis. WR Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed, and Tre Mosley. Running back would be Elijah Collins, tight end Trenton Gillison and QB Rocky Lombardi.

Moving to the defensive side. The defensive line, I would say, Naquan Jones, Michael Fletcher, and Jacub Panasiuk. At linebacker, Antjuan Simmons, Noah Harvey, and either Jeslord Boateng or Chase Kline. At the defensive backs, Xavier Henderson, Julian Barnett, Shakur Brown and Dominique Long.

Hondo, can you tell me a name on offense and a name on defense that you think will really be a star next year? Heather Cooper

On offense, I won’t even hesitate to say, Jayden Reed. Many people told me, from players to coaches, that last year when he had to sit out, he was the best offensive player on the roster. On defense, I would say Antjuan Simmons will emerge as a top-notch NFL player.      

Hondo, any predictions for captains next year? Fred H.

We don’t know how Coach Tucker will do it, but two that will be in the running and are front runners for the job are Antjuan Simmons, Rocky Lombardi.

Hondo, do you have an early grade for Mel Tucker? Josh Bovey

I would give him an A+. He has done everything right since he took the job. I love what I am hearing from players.

Hondo, what new coach on Tucker’s staff are you most excited to see in action? Tom Tinley

Chris Kapilovic, the offensive line coach for sure, and Scottie Hazelton, the defensive coordinator. Two great hires.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

MSU Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking Ahead To Next Season For Michigan State Basketball

The Michigan State Spartan basketball team and Tom Izzo got an early ranking of No. 9 for next season and in this podcast, we look ahead to next year.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan Brian Hoyer Returns To the New England Patriots

Michigan State Spartan quarterback Brian Hoyer has signed a new deal to join the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick for the third time.

Hondo S. Carpenter

The War Room: Go Inside Michigan State Football Recruiting!

The War Room: Go Inside Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football with this expansive recruiting recap.

Jeff Dullack

21 MD CB Antoine Booth "Excited" For Spartans To Confirm Offer

21 Maryland cornerback Antoine Booth was "Excited" for Mel Tucker to confirm his original offer from the Michigan State Spartan football program.

Jeff Dullack

21 OH S Michael Gravely Jr. Talks Recent Offer From Michigan State

21 OH safety Michael Gravely, Jr. talked with Spartan Nation about his recent scholarship offer from Coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State football program.

Jeff Dullack

21 TX LB Terrence Cooks Talks Mel Tucker & Michigan State Offer

21 Texas linebacker Terrence Cooks recently picked up a scholarship offer from Coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football program. He talked with us about it and MSU.

Jeff Dullack

Cassius Winston & Xavier Tillman Make College Basketball's Top 50

Michigan State Spartan basketball stars Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman selected by Sports Illustrated as two of the top 50 players in all of college basketball.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Beverly E. Nowak

Answering Your Michigan State Basketball Questions Emails Post-Season

Answering your Michigan State Spartan basketball questions and emails after the season edition.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Mel Tucker Discusses How Spartan Football Is Dealing With COVID-19 Impact

Michigan State Spartan football coach Mel Tucker discusses how his rebuilding program is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the day-to-day operations

Hondo S. Carpenter

Cassius Winston Named All-America For The Second Time

Michigan State Spartan basketball star Cassius Winston was named for the second year in a row an All-America

Hondo S. Carpenter