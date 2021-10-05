October 5, 2021
Michigan State Announces Four Game Day Captains Against Rutgers

Luke Campbell, Jalen Nailor, Kenneth Walker III, and Xavier Henderson will be captains this Saturday against Rutgers.
Michigan State announced their rotating captains this week against Rutgers.

Luke Campbell, Jalen Nailor, Kenneth Walker III, and Xavier Henderson will be the captains for week five.

Luke Campbell is a senior and seeing time on the offensive line for the Spartans. Jalen Nailor a redshirt junior had a season-high eight receptions last week for 128 yards. Kenneth Walker added to his already impressive performance on the ground with 126 yards on 24 carries and added three touchdowns. Xavier Henderson has been the only constant captain being named captain for the Spartans every week this season. Henderson is third in the Big Ten this season with 45 tackles.

