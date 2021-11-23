Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Michigan State announces captains for final regular season game

    The Spartans are honoring four seniors on senior day at Spartan Stadium.
    Michigan State, undefeated at home this season will look to finish the regular season strong with their final game against Penn State for the Land Grant Trophy.

    The Michigan State class is 14-8 in the last four years at Spartan Stadium but have a 5-0 record at home this season.

    Michigan State hasn't beat Penn State since the 2018 season when the Spartans topped the Nittany Lions in a thriller, 21-17.

    This week's captains are senior offensive lineman, Kevin Jarvis, senior safety Xavier Henderson, senior offensive lineman Matt Allen and senior tight end Connor Heyward.

