Michigan State Coaches Hit The Road For Recruiting Trips

Michigan State has a bye week this week and the coaches are taking full advantage of it.

Coach Mel Tucker has taken a relentless approach when it comes to recruiting so far in his tenure at Michigan State. This weekend Coach Tucker and other assistants are flying around the country to check in on targets from across the country.

Coach Tucker and wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins made their way to Lewisville, Texas to check in on 2022 wide receiver Armani Winfield. Winfield is currently committed to Texas, although he has remained in contact with Michigan State who is hoping to flip the big target. Winfield is a four star and ranked the 174th best prospect according to 247sports composite rankings.

Winfield tweeted this today when Michigan State coaches arrived in Texas:

Running backs coach, William Peagler also made his way to Texas today. Peagler is a little bit further south than coach Tucker and coach Hawkins though. Peagler is checking in on New Caney (TX) 2023 four star running back Kedrick Reescano. New Caney is near the Houston area. Reescano is considered a four star and the 287th best prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247sports composite rankings. Reescano has six offers total from Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Houston, SMU, UTSA and Tulsa.

Tight Ends coach Ted Gilmore will be in Arizona to check out his future tight end, Michael Masunas. Masunas is a three star tight end that committed to Michigan State back in June of this year. Masunas is considered the 934th best prospect in the 2022 class and 51st at tight end.

Offensive line coach, Ron Burton also made his way to Arizona and is checking out another new member to his 2022 class in offensive guard, Gavin Broscious. Broscious has been one of the most vocal 2022 commits for Michigan State. Broscious is a three star that is the 670th player in his class and the 30th ranked offensive guard.