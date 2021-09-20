September 20, 2021
Michigan State Fans To Stripe Spartan Stadium Saturday

Michigan State is going to have a striped stadium on Saturday when the Spartans host Nebraska.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan State is one of the hottest teams in the country right now and they plan on keeping it that way when they host Nebraska this Saturday for their second home game of the season.

The Spartans will be having a green and white mix throughout the stadium on Saturday. They are asking if you are attending the game to wear green if you are sitting in the even section. If you are a student and will be in the student section or in the odd sections be sure to wear a white shirt.

StripeTheStadium

Spartan Stadium
MSU Football

