Michigan State football class of 2022 is in good hands moving forward

Michigan State highlighted the late National Signing Day today by holding a press conference with four of the early enrollees for the class of 2022.

Dillon Tatum, Germie Bernard, Katin Houser and Alex VanSumeren headlined the 2022 class for the Spartans and all spoke to the media about their first month on campus this morning.

The four along with the other enrollees have started to bond already and are anticipating their time together for the next four or five years.

"The night of the National Championship game we all got together at my apartment and watched the game together," Dillon Tatum said. "It was a really cool moment I felt like we all bonded together."

It's kind of a unique situation for these four specific early enrollees. Tatum and VanSumeren are both from the state of Michigan and were both heavily recruited by Michigan at points throughout their recruitment. While on the other hand, Houser and Bernard grew up in Las Vegas and started playing football together in the sixth grade all the way through tenth grade when Houser transferred to St. John Bosco in California.

Houser was a vital reason in Michigan State ultimetly landing Bernard after he signed an original letter of intent to Washington. Now, both in East Lansing, the Vegas boys are roommates together.

"Katin and I help each other when we can, we'll take turns buying food for each other or like taking out the trash. We're both just getting used to being in Michigan together," Bernard said.

All four know how hard it is once you get to college and going from the big fish in high school to just another guy in college.

"I've been doing some extra work because I feel like I'm a little bit behind," Houser said. "I feel like I have to catch up to Payton, he had a really good year and he's two years in. I've just been going to the weight room and putting in extra time with the playbook as well as 7 on 7 and some extra routes, it's just coming really easy to me."

Alex VanSumeren added to that sentiment of the hard work that it is to be a division 1 college athlete.

"I'm just trying to take it day by day and compete every single day," said VanSumeren. "Obviosly the goal is to get into the rotation but I'm not looking that far ahead. I'm just having a great time being in the weight room and embracing the grind. We're all just trying to work our way up here."

Tatum, Bernard, Houser and VanSumeren are four of the highest rated commitments for Michigan State since 2016 and will be the faces of the program in due time for the Spartans.