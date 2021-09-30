September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

How Does Michigan State Offense Rank In The Big Ten And Country?

Michigan State's offense has been improved so far through week four.
Author:
Publish date:

So far, Michigan State has been firing on all cylinders outside of a struggling second half last Saturday, against Nebraska.

With the improved production I was curious how it stacked up compared to the rest of the Big Ten and country.

Team Stats

Yards per game- 453.5, 5th in Big Ten, 34th nationally

Passing yards per game- 238.0, 6th in Big Ten, 61st nationally

Rushing yards per game- 215.5, 3rd in Big Ten, 21st nationally

Points per game- 35.3, 4th in Big Ten, 39th nationally

Player Stats

Passing yards- Payton Thorne, 909, 5th in Big Ten, 42nd nationally

Rushing yards- Kenneth Walker III, 554, 1st in Big Ten, 1st nationally

Receiving yards- Jayden Reed, 336, 5th in Big Ten, 35th nationally

Now let's compare that it Michigan State's 2020 season stats.

Team Stats

Yards per game- 330.3 14th in Big Ten, 109th nationally

Passing yards per game- 238.9, 7th in Big Ten, 54th nationally

Rushing yards per game- 91.4, 13th in Big Ten, 122nd nationally

Points per game- 18.0, 14th in Big Ten, 116th nationally

Player Stats

Passing yards- Rocky Lombardi, 1,090, 9th in Big Ten, 95th nationally

Rushing yards- Connor Heyward, 200, 33rd in Big Ten, 324th nationally

Receiving yards- Jalen Nailor, 515, 7th in Big Ten, T-104 nationally

KennethWalkerIII
MSU Football

How Does Michigan State Offense Rank In The Big Ten And Country?

31 minutes ago
Mel Tucker's Going To 'Be Sick' Over Michigan State's Inconsistencies
MSU Football

Three Most Interesting Things Coach Mel Tucker Said Sept. 28

18 hours ago
DillonTatum
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State Wins Big In-State Recruiting Battle: West Bloomfield 2022 "Athlete" Dillon Tatum Commits To Michigan State

19 hours ago
CoughlinNebraska
MSU Football

Know Your Enemy: Western Kentucky Meets Michigan State For The First Time

23 hours ago
HendersonNebraska
MSU Football

Michigan State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Western Kentucky

Sep 28, 2021
Izzo Gabe Brown 120819 vs Rutgers MSU SID
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball Names Two Captains for 2021-2022 Season

Sep 28, 2021
Parachek
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State Receives First Commitment of 2023 Class

Sep 28, 2021
SamacTucker
MSU Football

Three Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said: Post Game Nebraska

Sep 27, 2021