How Does Michigan State Offense Rank In The Big Ten And Country?

Michigan State's offense has been improved so far through week four.

So far, Michigan State has been firing on all cylinders outside of a struggling second half last Saturday, against Nebraska.

With the improved production I was curious how it stacked up compared to the rest of the Big Ten and country.

Team Stats

Yards per game- 453.5, 5th in Big Ten, 34th nationally

Passing yards per game- 238.0, 6th in Big Ten, 61st nationally

Rushing yards per game- 215.5, 3rd in Big Ten, 21st nationally

Points per game- 35.3, 4th in Big Ten, 39th nationally

Player Stats

Passing yards- Payton Thorne, 909, 5th in Big Ten, 42nd nationally

Rushing yards- Kenneth Walker III, 554, 1st in Big Ten, 1st nationally

Receiving yards- Jayden Reed, 336, 5th in Big Ten, 35th nationally

Now let's compare that it Michigan State's 2020 season stats.

Team Stats

Yards per game- 330.3 14th in Big Ten, 109th nationally

Passing yards per game- 238.9, 7th in Big Ten, 54th nationally

Rushing yards per game- 91.4, 13th in Big Ten, 122nd nationally

Points per game- 18.0, 14th in Big Ten, 116th nationally

Player Stats

Passing yards- Rocky Lombardi, 1,090, 9th in Big Ten, 95th nationally

Rushing yards- Connor Heyward, 200, 33rd in Big Ten, 324th nationally

Receiving yards- Jalen Nailor, 515, 7th in Big Ten, T-104 nationally